O'Connor, Steven Passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 28, 2019 at the age of 51. Steve is survived by his wife Aimee, son Henry, mother Patsy O'Connor, brother Mike (Donna) O'Connor, sister Lori (Tim) Kneeland, mother-in-law Lynn Speed, sister-in-law Angela (Joe Boblick) Speed, and brother-in-law David (Shannon) Speed. Further survived by nieces and nephews, Courtney, Alexander, Connor, Quinn, Ryan, Kemily, Ruby, Collin, and Claire, as well as many loving aunts, uncles, and special cousins. Steve was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence O'Connor, and father-in-law, Charles Speed. The family will receive calls of condolence on Sat., Aug. 31st beginning at 11:00 AM with a brief service at 12:30 PM AT THE FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Henry O'Connor Education MY529 Fund, Wisconsin Public Radio, or the . Full obituary can be found at www.goodmanbensman.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019