Steven P. Wnuk
Wnuk, Steven P., Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, age 54yrs. Beloved son of the Maggie (Nee Gutowski) and the late Chester Wnuk. Loving brother of Greg (Cathi), Darryl (fiancée Roxanne Blaschke), Karen (John) Scaffidi. Proud uncle of Mike and Matt (Jaymee) Wnuk, Peter and Tom (Jessica) Scaffidi and the late Patricia Wnuk. Special Great Uncle of Malcom Trescher and Olivia Wnuk. Godson and Nephew of Theresa Miresse. Nephew of Julius (Elaine) Wnuk, Regina (Robert) Miresse and Bernice Gutowski. Also survived by cousins, other relatives and many friends. Private Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mother of Perpetual Help in West Allis. Interment will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020 at 11am at St. John Cantius Cemetery, Sobieski, WI. Special thanks to the caregivers and doctors at St. Luke's South Shore and Zilber Hospice for their loving care of Steve. In Lieu of flowers memorials to Zilber Hospice or Mother of Perpetual Help Church would be appreciated.
Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home www.slfhlg.net
, 262-248-2320
Proudly Serving the Family