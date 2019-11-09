Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Florian Parish
1210 S. 45th St
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Florian Parish
1210 S. 45th St.
Steven R. Feuling

Brookfield - Went to Heaven to visit Mom on Friday, November 8, 2019, age 62 years. Beloved husband of Helen (nee Narlock). Dear father of Richard (Kate) Feuling, Josh (Patty) Schmidt and Justin (Sarah) Schmidt. Devoted grandfather of Lux, Cali, Lucy, Toby and Evelyn. Son of Paul (the late Barbara Feuling). Brother of Robert (Heidi), Donald (Suzie) and Dale (Katie). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Florian Parish (1210 S. 45th St.) 9:30 - 11 AM with Mass of Resurrection at 11AM. Entombment St. Matthias Cemetery. Former owner of Allis Auto Body. In lieu of flowers, memorial to St. Ben's Meal Program appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019
