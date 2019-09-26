Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
(262) 246-4774
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral & Cremation Services
W250N6505 Hwy 164
Sussex, WI 53089
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Ollenburg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven R. Ollenburg


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven R. Ollenburg Notice
Steven R. Ollenburg

Town of Lisbon - Found peace on Sept. 24, 2019. Age 60 years. Loving husband of Debbie (nee Goralski) for 36 years. Proud dad of Kate and Allyson Ollenburg and proud grandpa of Leonardo. Dear brother of William (Barbara), Michael, and Michelle Ollenburg. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Steven loved to sail, travel and any adventure he could find. Visitation for Steven will be held Sat. Sept. 28 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Sussex from 11 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Habitat for Humanity in Waukesha are appreciated.

"Faith, Hope, Love; but the greater of these is Love"

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline