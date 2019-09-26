|
Steven R. Ollenburg
Town of Lisbon - Found peace on Sept. 24, 2019. Age 60 years. Loving husband of Debbie (nee Goralski) for 36 years. Proud dad of Kate and Allyson Ollenburg and proud grandpa of Leonardo. Dear brother of William (Barbara), Michael, and Michelle Ollenburg. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. Steven loved to sail, travel and any adventure he could find. Visitation for Steven will be held Sat. Sept. 28 at the Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Sussex from 11 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 1 PM. Burial will follow the service at Union Cemetery, Menomonee Falls. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Habitat for Humanity in Waukesha are appreciated.
"Faith, Hope, Love; but the greater of these is Love"
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 26, 2019