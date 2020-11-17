1/1
Steven Roger "Steve" Hickey
Steven "Steve" Roger Hickey

Campbellsport - Age 60, Nov. 13, 2020.

Steve worked at a Harley dealership in Milwaukee as a mechanic in high school and later became a crane operator until retiring from the Local 139 Operating Engineers out of Milwaukee.

Survived by children, Brian (Michelle) Hickey and Lisa Hickey; grandson, Trevor Austin; mother, Louise Becker; girlfriend, Jeanie Gremminger; sisters, Barb (Kent) Bavery and Janet Dunster; brother, David Hickey; aunt, Donna Taylor; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Hickey; and his uncle, Frank "Warren" Taylor.

Visitation Walk Through from 2 pm until 5 pm Fri. Nov. 20th at Twohig Funeral Home (109 W. Main St. Campbellsport). Please follow social distancing guidelines. A "Celebration of Life" reception will follow at Dundee's Roadhouse (N3086 WI-67, Campbellsport). Bring a memory for the memory box and feel free to share pictures as well.

Complete obituary and guestbook found at www.twohigfunerals.com. Cards sent in care of: Twohig Funeral Home P.O. Box 710 Campbellsport, WI 53010.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
Funeral services provided by
Twohig Funeral Home - Campbellsport
109 West Main Street
Campbellsport, WI 53010
(920) 533-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
