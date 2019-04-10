|
|
Myrechuck, Steven S. Found peace after a short battle with cancer on April 6, 2019 at the age of 55. Treasured brother of Diane (Doug Bolter) Mihalko. Loving uncle of Cassidy and Lindsay Mihalko. Steve was blessed with many lifelong friends and wonderful neighbors, including his family at Midwest Tops. He will be deeply missed by his best friend Raven. Visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society appreciated. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kelly and John Schneeweis for their love and support given to Steve, especially during his illness.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019