Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Myrechuck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven S. Myrechuck

Notice Condolences Flowers

Steven S. Myrechuck Notice
Myrechuck, Steven S. Found peace after a short battle with cancer on April 6, 2019 at the age of 55. Treasured brother of Diane (Doug Bolter) Mihalko. Loving uncle of Cassidy and Lindsay Mihalko. Steve was blessed with many lifelong friends and wonderful neighbors, including his family at Midwest Tops. He will be deeply missed by his best friend Raven. Visitation on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Funeral Home from 11 AM until the time of Memorial Service at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Humane Society appreciated. The family would like to give a special thanks to Kelly and John Schneeweis for their love and support given to Steve, especially during his illness.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.