Steven W. CurryPassed away unexpectedly on August 4, 2020 at the age of 63. Loving father to Mitchell. Dear brother to Wendy (Randy) Piotrowski, Tim Curry and Michael (Karen) Curry. Also survived by nieces and nephews; Matthew, Kristin, Brittany, Stephanie, Thomas and Katrina. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milwaukee) on Thursday, August 20 from 9 to 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM.