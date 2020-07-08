Steven Ziegelbauer
West Bend - age 64 of West Bend, July 4, 2020. Loving son of Rita and the late Wilbert Ziegelbauer. Dear brother of Nancy (Roman) Faber. Further survived by nieces, a nephew. a great-niece, a great-nephew and friends. Steven did not wish to have a funeral and any memorial donations in Stevens' name may be sent to St. Mary's Immaculate Conception Church in West Bend. The Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend is serving the family. Please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com
