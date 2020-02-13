|
|
Stewart L. Laurishke
Milwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life February 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving husband of Shirley (nee Dalli). Cherished father of Tom (Laura), Anne (Timothy) Satorius and Tim (Sandra) Laurishke. Beloved grandfather of Christopher (Brittany), Sam, Joe, Lynanne Satorius, William (Kristina), and Christina (Ben) Stack. Proud Great Grandfather of four great-grandchildren. Brother of Reese (Shirley) the late Fred (the late LaVerne). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Private services were held
Stewart's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and residents at Southpointe Senior Care and Vitas Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020