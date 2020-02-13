Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
6080 South 27th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 282-6080
Resources
More Obituaries for Stewart Laurishke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stewart L. Laurishke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stewart L. Laurishke Notice
Stewart L. Laurishke

Milwaukee, WI - Born to Eternal Life February 12, 2020 at the age of 91. Loving husband of Shirley (nee Dalli). Cherished father of Tom (Laura), Anne (Timothy) Satorius and Tim (Sandra) Laurishke. Beloved grandfather of Christopher (Brittany), Sam, Joe, Lynanne Satorius, William (Kristina), and Christina (Ben) Stack. Proud Great Grandfather of four great-grandchildren. Brother of Reese (Shirley) the late Fred (the late LaVerne). Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Private services were held

Stewart's family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and residents at Southpointe Senior Care and Vitas Hospice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stewart's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline