Sue Armstrong (Nee Sullivan)
Born to Eternal Life October 30, 2020 at the age of 87.
Sue loved life and didn't want to miss anything. She's not happy that Covid restrictions are getting in the way of a big celebration. An independent spirit, Sue's love of meeting new people combined with her love for music, theater and Milwaukee sports teams, brought her all around the city, especially during the summer. She was frequently in attendance at her grandchildren's sports and school events over the years and when she lived in Shorewood, could be seen at most school music and theatre gatherings. Sue Armstrong sightings were common.
Sue was born in Milwaukee on February 6, 1933 to Frances and George Sullivan and moved with her family to Chicago in her early years. After graduating from St. Francis Nursing School in Evanston, IL, she met Frank on a blind double date - though he was matched with her girlfriend. Sue and Frank were married for 52 years and together they raised 9 daughters. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Frank, her brothers George and Tom Sullivan, in-laws Sister Margaret Armstrong, BVM, Dick and Jeanne Armstrong, and best friend Maureen Brueck. She is survived by her children Ellen (John) Vebber, Margaret (Tom) Schueller, Ann Armstrong, Susan (Gonzalo) Medina, Laura (Brian) Montgomery, Paula (Jon) Babler, Mary Armstrong Reinhart, Maureen (Jake) Saeger, and Jane Armstrong. Also survived by grandchildren Stephen (Lindsey), Jack (Natalie), Keith (Jenny), Sister Bernadette (Sarah), Adam, Steve, Harper, Frank, Alexandra, Tommy, Charlie, Jordan, Amanda, Erin and Peter, and by great grandchildren Keaton and Hugh. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Jeannine Sullivan and Arlene Sullivan and many nieces, nephews and extended family. Sue will be missed by many.
Over the years, her interests were many; travel, the Symphony, theatre, bridge games with groups at St. Robert's, Tripoli Country Club and the Shorewood Senior Center, golf, OSHER classes and just spending time with family. She was involved with St. Robert Parish and School and the Shepard Avenue neighborhood. Mom loved her programs; CBS Sunday Morning, Rachel Maddow, and Stephen Colbert. She especially loved Milwaukee's festivals and was a Summerfest-goer to the end. You'll hear stories about her daughters refusing to take her to Summerfest on Saturday evenings - she'd take the bus and go anyway. She didn't want to miss anything and now she has a front row seat whenever she wants. Sue's later years were spent at the Milwaukee Catholic Home where she was cared for by the wonderful staff and met many new friends. And her final months were spent in Germantown at Margaret and Tom's surrounded by family where she got to have her daily ice cream fix. We're all confident she's now part of an active bridge group in heaven with Frank.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at St. Robert's Parish, on the corner of N. Farwell and E. Capitol Drive at 11:00 AM. Sue will be laid to rest next to her husband at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sue's name can be made to St. Robert Parish or The Milwaukee Symphony.
Please note in the current COVID environment, there will be limited seating available in the church. For those who would be more comfortable remaining at home, we plan on live streaming the Mass. To view the live stream, please go to www.feerickfuneralhome.com
on Thursday morning and go to Sue's obituary and click on the link near the end of her obituary.