Sue Marcia WerneckeMequon - (nee Sayer) of Mequon. Born to eternal life on June 16, 2020 at the age of 87. Preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Laura Sayer. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Bill, her children, Bill (Susan) Wernecke, Clark (Melissa Grzybowski) and Trish (Bob) Juranitch. Grandmother of Ellen (Dan), Claire (Ben), Chloe, Max (Karina), Jackson, Laura, Honor, Arden and Raymond. Further survived by sister-in-law, Mary Goeks.Sue grew up in Wausau, loved Crab Lake and started the tradition of Werneckes at Camp Manito-wish, leaving her legacy on the pavilion there. She graduated from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University in 1954 and cherished her Gamma Phi Beta friends. Sue was active for many years in the American Field Service (AFS), sending her own kids and grandkids abroad as well as hosting many AFS students. She was a life-long Girl Scout, contributing her leadership to the Manitou Council and loved gathering her 50-year-old Troop 408 for a luncheon every Christmas. She loved any kind of fishing, travel, reading and most of all her family. She was grateful for the wonderful bridge partners and dining companions at Newcastle Place.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Manito-wish (PO Box 246 Boulder Junction, WI 54512) or St. Christopher's Church (7845 N River Rd, River Hills, WI 53217). Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at a later time.