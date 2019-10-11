Services
St Roman Catholic Congregation
1710 W Bolivar Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ST ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
1710 W Bolivar Ave
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
ST ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH
1710 W Bolivar Ave
Sue (Kuczkowski) Zaremba

Sue (Kuczkowski) Zaremba Notice
Sue (Nee Kuczkowski) Zaremba

Our loving mother, grandma, daughter, sister, and friend passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019. Sue fought her battle with Alzheimer's disease for several years with courage, perseverance, and her great sense of humor. Sue enjoyed spending her time with family and friends making life-long memories especially at their summer home on Fox Lake.

Sue is preceded in death by her loving husband of 19 years Jerry Zaremba, father Robert Kuczkowski, aunt Geraldine Kuczkowski, and her father and mother in law Chester and Florence Zaremba.

Survived by her loving daughter Breanne (Jeff) Duvendeck, her grandchildren Duke, Isaiah, and Kinzie. Further survived by her mother, Eleanor Ciske, brother Steve (Sherry) Kuczkowski and nephew Jacob. Further survived by her sister in law Darlene (Robert) Staniak, niece Julie (Craig) Hull and nephews Robert Staniak and Tony (Kristin) Staniak. Best Friend of 50 years of Lynn (Dale) Grudzina and special Aunt to Megan Sawinski (Josh Wilkinson). Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, many dear friends, and her neighbors on Maplewood Court.

Visitation Thursday October 17, 2019 at ST ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH (1710 W Bolivar Ave) from 4PM to the time of service at 6PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to or Humane Society are appreciated. In memory of Sue please wear something purple.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
