Stang, Susan A. (nee Voss) Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the age of 70. Dear wife of Thomas for 47 years. Proud mom of Logan. Beloved daughter of Betty Voss. Sister of Linda (Glen) Jones and Jeff (Linda) Voss. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Special thanks to the staff at Reiman Cancer Center for working so diligently to improve Susan's quality of life over the last five years. Susan was a long time teacher at Alverno College and Marquette University. She loved to shop, HGTV, spending time with her friends, going out to eat, especially at the Colony House, and enjoyed a glass of Cabernet Sauvignon. If desired, memorials appreciated to Reiman Cancer Center in Susan's memory. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Monday, March 4 from 4 - 7 PM. Additional visitation on Tuesday, March 5 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 6060 W. Loomis Rd., from 10 - 10:45 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Private interment.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary