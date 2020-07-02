Susan "Sue" AbrahamMenomonee Falls - (nee Thorp) died on June 30, 2020. She was the wife of Marvin for 57 years. And the mother of James "J.T." (Annette) of Peoria AZ, Mike (Carmen) of Wailuku HI, and Alison (Tom) Walker of Winnetka IL. She was a loving grandma to Richard (Rachel), Annette (Greyson), Mackenzie, Erik, Alexandra, Trey, Daniel, and Sean. Great-grandmother to Cruz, Luna, Alia, and Greyden. Sue is also survived by her sister Janet Estes of Sturgeon Bay WI, her sister-in-law Betty Abraham of Wood Dale IL, and nieces and nephews. She had many dear friends and treasured their friendships.She grew up in Oak Park, IL and graduated from Miami University in Oxford OH. She taught first grade in Anaheim CA and Lombard IL. After her children were in school, she became a teacher's aide for 25 years in Germantown and Menomonee Falls.She loved being with people of all ages and felt it was her duty to volunteer to help make God's world a better place. When her children were young she was a Boy and Girl Scout leader and a school volunteer. She was a long time member of St. Paul's UCC - Menomonee Falls where she taught Sunday School, led Martha Circle, and the Craft Group. She spent many hours doing jobs that needed doing. She was most recently a member at West Granville Presbyterian - Milwaukee. Sue was a member of Zoo Pride and the Camo Quilt Project. She enjoyed crafts, sewing and reading.In memory of Sue, please volunteer, contact someone who would enjoy talking with you, or send flowers to someone you're thinking of. Make your "little corner of the world" a better place because you were here.A service will be held at a later date when those who choose to celebrate her life are able to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Zoological Society of Milwaukee are appreciated.