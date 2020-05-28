Susan Ann Hohl (Gremminger)
Sue was graced into God's loving arms on May 23rd, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Jim. Devoted mother to Jenny and Kaitlin. Endearing sister to Bud, Dave, Elaine, Bob (Bonnie), Ruth, Carol (Ernie), Donnie, and Roger (Kasem). Preceded in death by her parents Paul and Frances, brothers Bud, Dave and Donnie, in-laws Harvey and Bob Hohl, close friends Rosie Cortenbach and Mark Sullivan, and most loyal companion, her cockapoo, Libby. She was also loved as a dear sister-in-law, aunt, friend and role model of many.
Although born on a small farm in Campbellsport, WI, her love and kindness quickly and vastly expanded beyond these borders. Sue was an Archdiocesan elementary school teacher for many years, touching and shaping the lives of many children. This love for children carried on beyond her career. She cherished her time as a stay-at-home mom and without effort, became a second mom to many. Sue rarely, if ever, missed one of her daughters' sporting events, recitals, plays or school functions. She immersed herself into her daughters' lives. Their passions became hers. And along the way, she instilled in them her love to serve others, to travel, to treasure time with loved ones, to never stop learning, and most importantly, to laugh at yourself. There was rarely a day that went by without talking to one of her daughters, or talking someone's ear off about them.
Sue was married to her husband, Jim, for 29 years. Their love for each other was always obvious to others. You could even say their love soared as higher than the hot air balloon in Sullivan, WI, where Jim proposed to Sue and their beautiful life together officially began. They felt blessed to have Jenny and Kaitlin fill their lives with joy.
Her support and comfort was felt by all, her home was welcomed to all family, friends and neighbors. She loved to host others. This was expressed in the mass amounts of food she would prepare, always topping it off with a homemade dessert, no matter how full. She was the glue at our family get-togethers, the light at the parties. Her goofy, fun-loving nature was not only appreciated by the adults, but also the kids. Over the years, she formed so many strong friendships, an exemplary role model on how to be a good friend. This included never saying no to a coffee date, breakfast outing, or shopping excursion. She never liked goodbyes, usually one goodbye hug would be followed by a second.
Although she became a stay-at-home mom once her daughters were born, the teacher within her only grew stronger over the years. She taught all of those around her how to be a selfless and giving person. She demonstrated this by her parting gift to this world. The rare opportunity to be an organ donor was part of Sue's beautiful plan all along. She was able to save 3 lives by donating her liver and two kidneys, not to mention she will touch many others with her tissue donation.
Sue was yet another victim of COVID-19. Her lifelong mental illness, which had been very well controlled over the last decade, was retriggered by the pandemic. After battling for two months, it finally overwhelmed her and took her life. Sue reminded us that she was not defined by her illness, even in her final moments here on earth. Her spirit found ways in these moments to make her husband and daughters feel at peace and safe, one of her great qualities. Her beautiful, gentle and kind spirit resides within us all.
The celebration of Sue's life will be determined at a later date. All loved ones will be called in celebration at this time. In honor of Sue and her everstrong passion to help others learn and grow, we will be accepting donations to the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee https://www.bgcmilwaukee.org/ and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin https://feedingamericawi.org/. As tribute to her favorite artist, Josh Groban, her spirit will always "raise us up."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 28 to May 31, 2020.