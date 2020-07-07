Susan Ann KellerWaterloo - age 73, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020 at Bethesda Home. Daughter of the late Arline (nee Joost) and Alex Keller; loving sister of Mike (Marilyn) Keller, Kenneth (Vickie) Keller, John (Joy) Keller, and Sharon (Frank) Gundrum. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic and considerations, a private service for Susan's family was held with inurnment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Contributions in memory of Susan to the Bethesda Home (734 North Monroe Street, Waterloo, WI 53594) are appreciated.