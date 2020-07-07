1/
Susan Ann Keller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Ann Keller

Waterloo - age 73, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020 at Bethesda Home. Daughter of the late Arline (nee Joost) and Alex Keller; loving sister of Mike (Marilyn) Keller, Kenneth (Vickie) Keller, John (Joy) Keller, and Sharon (Frank) Gundrum. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Due to the current pandemic and considerations, a private service for Susan's family was held with inurnment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Contributions in memory of Susan to the Bethesda Home (734 North Monroe Street, Waterloo, WI 53594) are appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved