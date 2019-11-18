Services
Sunset Options Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
904 E. Rawson Ave.
Oak Creek, WI 53154
414-892-4126
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Bleier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Bleier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Bleier Notice
Susan Bleier

South Milw. - Was born to eternal life at the age of 71 on Nov. 18th. Preceded in death by her parents Edward & Gretie and brother Phillip. Survived by her nephew Derick Bleier, god-son Sam Dekeyser, close cousin Becky Dekeyser and many other loving relatives and wonderful friends. Sue retired from Cooper Power Systems after many years of service. She was an avid volunteer for Queen of Peace bingo and Community Projects for Seniors program. A private memorial will take place with immediate family at a later date. Family would like to thank the great staff of Froedert Hospital 7th Floor CFAC. Her Bright outlook on life and kind, loving and patient personality are going to be deeply missed by all who knew her.

LOVE YOU SUE. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline