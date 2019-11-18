|
|
Susan Bleier
South Milw. - Was born to eternal life at the age of 71 on Nov. 18th. Preceded in death by her parents Edward & Gretie and brother Phillip. Survived by her nephew Derick Bleier, god-son Sam Dekeyser, close cousin Becky Dekeyser and many other loving relatives and wonderful friends. Sue retired from Cooper Power Systems after many years of service. She was an avid volunteer for Queen of Peace bingo and Community Projects for Seniors program. A private memorial will take place with immediate family at a later date. Family would like to thank the great staff of Froedert Hospital 7th Floor CFAC. Her Bright outlook on life and kind, loving and patient personality are going to be deeply missed by all who knew her.
LOVE YOU SUE. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019