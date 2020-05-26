Susan Bruder
Susan Bruder

Milwaukee - Age 73. Passed away May 25, 2020. Beloved sister of Joel and Sandy. Special "Thank You" to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their excellent care given to Sue.

Private family services were held.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Homes Milwaukee - Oklahoma Chapel
1515 West Oklahoma Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 645-4992
