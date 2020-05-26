Susan Bruder
Milwaukee - Age 73. Passed away May 25, 2020. Beloved sister of Joel and Sandy. Special "Thank You" to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their excellent care given to Sue.
Private family services were held.
Milwaukee - Age 73. Passed away May 25, 2020. Beloved sister of Joel and Sandy. Special "Thank You" to Aurora Zilber Family Hospice for their excellent care given to Sue.
Private family services were held.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 31, 2020.