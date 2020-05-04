Susan C. Birler
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan C. Birler

Hubertus - Susan C. Birler (nee Lindauer) Age 77 years, of Hubertus. Passed Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of James for 56 years. Loving mother of Lynn (Rich) Prochazka, Karen (Mike) O'Leary, Christopher and Mark (Melissa). Proud grandma of Mickey, Megan, Erin and Allison. Dear sister of Gary (Debbie) Lindauer, Debbie (Mark) Gumm and Christine (Joe) DeStefano. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel Parish in Hubertus. Burial St. Hubert Cemetery. A public Celebration of Susan's Life will held at a later date. Memorials to St. Gabriel Parish appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 4 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral Mass
St. Gabriel Parish in Hubertus
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
N84 W17937 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-3630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved