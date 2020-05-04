Susan C. Birler



Hubertus - Susan C. Birler (nee Lindauer) Age 77 years, of Hubertus. Passed Sunday, May 3, 2020. Beloved wife of James for 56 years. Loving mother of Lynn (Rich) Prochazka, Karen (Mike) O'Leary, Christopher and Mark (Melissa). Proud grandma of Mickey, Megan, Erin and Allison. Dear sister of Gary (Debbie) Lindauer, Debbie (Mark) Gumm and Christine (Joe) DeStefano. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A Private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Gabriel Parish in Hubertus. Burial St. Hubert Cemetery. A public Celebration of Susan's Life will held at a later date. Memorials to St. Gabriel Parish appreciated.













