Susan Caucutt


1935 - 2020
Susan Caucutt Notice
Susan Caucutt

Mequon - Passed away February 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Loving wife of Allen for 60 and a half years. Beloved mother to John (Mary Rosenburg-Caucutt) devoted grandmother to John P. and Alexandra Caucutt. Preceded in death by her parents John W. Sr. and Marjorie "June" Koenig and her brother John W. Jr.Visitation will be held Saturday March 7, 2020 at Shorehaven Chapel 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave. Oconomowoc from 9:30 am until time of service at 10:30 am followed by a light lunch and social gathering. Private entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu flowers memorials in Susan's name to either: the Chapel at Shorehaven or Mequon United Methodist Church appreciated. Please see Schmidt & Bartelt web page for further information.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 1, 2020
