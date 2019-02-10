|
Haertel, Susan E. (Nee Abbott) 71, Milw., WI, went home to the Lord on Feb. 4, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years to Richard Sr., loving mother of Richard Jr. (Jessica) and Jesse and devoted grandmother to Richard III and Ryan. Survived by brother Kenneth (Carol) Abbott, sister Deborah (Dennis) Palmer, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Margaret J. Abbott (Nee Gleason) and George A. Abbott, siblings Joanne, Michael and Theodore. Affectionately known as "Sue", she invested her life in people beginning with her family as a homemaker. She loved to worship the Lord, bring joy to those in nursing facilities, clothe the destitute, but most importantly, she loved to share the gospel of salvation. Visitation Wed., Feb. 13 at 10:30 am. Service at 12 (Noon). Schaff Funeral Home 5920 W. Lincoln Ave. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Haertel family appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 10, 2019