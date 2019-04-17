|
Mickelson, Susan E. (Nee Malone) Born to life December 11, 1941 in San Francisco, beloved daughter of the late Victor and Elizabeth Malone. Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, April 14, 2019 in West Allis with family at her side. Age 77 years. Beloved wife for 35 years of Douglas W. Mickelson. Dear mother of sons Sean M. Hughes of Simsbury, CT (wife Michele and four children) and Shea W. Hughes of Pewaukee, WI (wife Mindy and seven children). Survived beloved daughter Ann E. Osten (born to eternal life March 27, 2013) and her two children. Cherished step-mother of Kenneth W. Mickelson of New Berlin, WI (wife Jill), Mary F. Wearing (born to eternal life September 20, 2004) and her two children, and Susan E. Muller of Pewaukee, WI (husband Daniel and three children). Loving grandmother of 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Susan is preceded in death by her three siblings Victor Jr, Thomas, and Kathleen, all of San Francisco. Susan is a graduate of Presentation High School (San Francisco, class of 1960) and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Arts from the University of San Francisco. Susan was an elementary school teacher before raising a family and resumed her teaching career in the Milwaukee Archdiocese in the late 1980s, teaching primarily 4th grade students at several Catholic grade schools in the diocese before retiring in 2007 from St. Catherine of Alexandria School on Milwaukee's northwest side. Susan loved serving as a teacher and viewed her role as a way to spread the Gospel to children at an age she believed most receptive to receiving the Good News of Jesus. Susan would often rise before 4:00 am to begin her school day and would work closely with the children and their parents to best encourage the students' academic success and personal growth and happiness. Susan was a trained volunteer of the St. Vincent de Paul Society in her retired years, offering help, hope, and encouragement to people in need in her community. Susan was also very involved in church and loved her time as a member of St. Margaret Mary parish (Wauwatosa) and then Mary Queen of Heaven parish (West Allis, now Mother of Perpetual Help). Susan served on the parish council at St. Margaret Mary. She loved to worship God during Holy Hour Adoration and became a prayer warrior for the benefit of all those in her family and friends. One of Susan's favorite prayers was the rosary, and she passed away with her favorite rosary in her right hand and a cross made from the Palm Sunday palms on her chest. Susan loved her book clubs, trips to the theater and Milwaukee Symphony, and a good, honest conversation. Susan knew how to draw the best out of others, always expressing a sincere interest in their views and willing to engage on any number of contemporary topics. Susan is remembered for her hearty laughter, love of parties, and for the special affection she had for Sparky, hers and Doug's dog of nine years. Susan's children remember her for her good cooking, keeping a tidy house, and her never-ending encouragement and belief that her children and all people she encountered could realize their full God-given potential. Susan's legacy is the love, hope, and joy that she inspired in those whose lives she touched. Susan was a friend of Lois W. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 12:00 noon until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 3:00 pm at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP, 2322 South 106th Street, West Allis. Private interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waukesha. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Mother of Perpetual Help Church or the St. Vincent de Paul Society would honor Susan's memory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019