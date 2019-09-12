|
|
Susan E. Molenda
"Sue"
(nee Owen) Died peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Jim for 53 years. Loving mom of Sherry (Dan) Zurawik and Kerri Molenda. Proud Grammie of Tori, Teagan and Sydney. Sister of Kay, Mike and the late Ann. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
Sue was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Visitation at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., on Tuesday, September 17 from 3 - 5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 5 PM. Flowers are welcome; Contributions appreciated to www.yellandtell.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019