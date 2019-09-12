Services
St Matthias Parish
9306 W Beloit Rd
Milwaukee, WI 53227
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Molenda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan E. Molenda

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan E. Molenda Notice
Susan E. Molenda

"Sue"

(nee Owen) Died peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of Jim for 53 years. Loving mom of Sherry (Dan) Zurawik and Kerri Molenda. Proud Grammie of Tori, Teagan and Sydney. Sister of Kay, Mike and the late Ann. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Sue was an active member of Beta Sigma Phi.

Visitation at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., on Tuesday, September 17 from 3 - 5 PM. Mass of Christian Burial at 5 PM. Flowers are welcome; Contributions appreciated to www.yellandtell.com.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline