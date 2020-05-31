Susan E. Seiffert
Susan E. Seiffert

South Milwaukee - (nee Kasten) Passed away unexpectedly from this world on March 9, 2020 at age 69 while in Mexico with family. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gordon Seiffert, devoted son Jason (Juliette) with their two boys, Julien and Francis and her dear daughter Sarah (Nick) Nordman with their two children, Asher and Ainsley. Further survived by brother Dennis (Kim) Kasten, sisters Sandy Kasten Whalen and Vicki Kasten, sister in-law Linda Miller and our closest friends and neighbors for 40 years, Pat and Glen along with our Fish Fry partners, cousins Kathy and Dave. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Susan loved and cherished her time with her grandchildren and time she spent with family and friends in the Milwaukee area, Minneapolis area and McKinney TX area. Sue just celebrated 10 years of retirement after her 37 years of working as an RN in Kidney Dialysis care. Sue was exceptional at planning which she put to use on numerous vacations that Gordon and she took each year since retirement. It was all about the memories we were gathering and then sharing with friends. Sue will be deeply missed by many. Celebration of life to occur in the future.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 31 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Rozga Funeral Home & Cremation Services
703 W Lincoln Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53215
(414) 671-5200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 2, 2020
Sending all our love and condolences to the Seiffert Family!! Sue was a very kind and giving individual, she will be missed greatly!!
Sarah
Friend
