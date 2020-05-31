Susan E. SeiffertSouth Milwaukee - (nee Kasten) Passed away unexpectedly from this world on March 9, 2020 at age 69 while in Mexico with family. Sue is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Gordon Seiffert, devoted son Jason (Juliette) with their two boys, Julien and Francis and her dear daughter Sarah (Nick) Nordman with their two children, Asher and Ainsley. Further survived by brother Dennis (Kim) Kasten, sisters Sandy Kasten Whalen and Vicki Kasten, sister in-law Linda Miller and our closest friends and neighbors for 40 years, Pat and Glen along with our Fish Fry partners, cousins Kathy and Dave. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.Susan loved and cherished her time with her grandchildren and time she spent with family and friends in the Milwaukee area, Minneapolis area and McKinney TX area. Sue just celebrated 10 years of retirement after her 37 years of working as an RN in Kidney Dialysis care. Sue was exceptional at planning which she put to use on numerous vacations that Gordon and she took each year since retirement. It was all about the memories we were gathering and then sharing with friends. Sue will be deeply missed by many. Celebration of life to occur in the future.