|
|
Susan Ellen Smyczek
Muskego - Susan Ellen Smyczek passed peacefully on March 29 surrounded by her loving family. Throughout her 77 years of life, Sue faced every obstacle in front of her with grace, kindness, and courage. Sue was an example of love and strength for all those around her. Her spirit lives on in Tony, her husband of 54 years, as well as her children Laura (Roger) Wensink, Ron, Dan, Sarah (Ken) Filchak, and her grandchildren Lisa Krawczyk, Sophie, Audrey, and Will Smyczek, and Maggie Sue and Emma Filchak. Further survived by her siblings Peter (Renee), Bob (Shelly), and Mary Lofy and many other family members. Preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Agnes Skiba and siblings Tom, John, and Dave. Throughout Sue´s life, she made many friends from her various jobs and volunteering over the years to some special social groups, including people from church, the FBI group, the Beulah Brinton knitting group, St. Francis library friends, and most recently, her Steepleview neighbors. The family would like to thank the many medical professionals, especially Dr. Nassif, Dr. Atallah, Dr. Pasquini, the staff of Froedtert Clinical Cancer Center and BMT floor who provided compassionate care to Sue over the last 8 years. A special thanks to Mike from Vitas Hospice for helping us make Sue comfortable in her final days.
Donations to her alma mater, Alverno College (Milwaukee, WI); www.bethematch.org, or Froedtert Hospital Foundation are appreciated in lieu of flowers.
The family plans to have a memorial service later in the year to celebrate Sue´s life with family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020