Susan Gock

Susan GockFranklin - Died unexpectedly, but peacefully on August 13, 2020. Sue was the beloved wife of Stuart Gock and the loving, proud, fun, crazy mom of Adam (Katie) Gock, Michael Gock, Megan (Bob) Usset, and Steven Gock. Sue cherished her role as the loving grandmother of Will, Alex, Anna, Audrey, and Bobby. She is also survived by her mother Pauline Biscobing; siblings Debra Franke, Steven Biscobing, and Pauline (Mark) Glomski; and "just-like-my- sisters" Sue (Bill) Kram, Pam (Gary) Cronce, Gayle (Pete) Hallock, and Jackie (Paul) Scharping; and best friends Pat and Tim Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her father, Leroy Biscobing. There are also many more friends and relatives who played an important part of Sue's life.Sue spent her whole life accomplishing much more than most people thought she was capable of. She went from medical technologist to Lab Director of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office, publishing multiple research papers and lecturing at universities. She was admitted to graduate school on probation, and went on to win the Graduate of the Last Decade Award for the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee's School of Public health.But her greatest joy always came from family and friends. Growing up with her family in Brown Deer, shopping with the Gock girls, hosting annual Christmas parties at her house, 30 years of going to Ed Gabe's Resort with the Nicholas family, and spending time with her new friends at St. Ann's Intergenerational Center meant the most to her. She will be deeply missed.Despite our family's desire to grieve together with all of our friends, these crazy times we are in prevent us from doing that, and a private service will be held. We thank all of our friends for their kind thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Sue's name to St. Ann's Intergenerational Center, 2801 E. Morgan Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53207 are deeply appreciated.