Susan Gumm
West Bend - Susan Jane Gumm entered peacefully into life everlasting on July 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don Gumm. She is also survived by her children Mark (Kathy) Gumm, Ellen (Bob) Feller, grandchildren, Amanda, Cody (Elise), Lauren, Devin (Sammy), Haley, Alyssa and Adam, her daughter-in-law Karleen, her sister Barb (John) Pephens and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alice, and son Michael.
A private family service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on August 8. A celebration of her life will held at a later date when we can all be together and share memories of this wonderful human being.
