Susan Gumm
1936 - 2020
Susan Gumm

West Bend - Susan Jane Gumm entered peacefully into life everlasting on July 26, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Don Gumm. She is also survived by her children Mark (Kathy) Gumm, Ellen (Bob) Feller, grandchildren, Amanda, Cody (Elise), Lauren, Devin (Sammy), Haley, Alyssa and Adam, her daughter-in-law Karleen, her sister Barb (John) Pephens and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Alice, and son Michael.

A private family service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church on August 8. A celebration of her life will held at a later date when we can all be together and share memories of this wonderful human being.

Messages of comfort and condolences may be left in an online guestbook at www.schmidtfuneralhome.com. The Schmidt Funeral Home of West Bend is serving the family.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 28 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Service
St. James Episcopal Church
Schmidt Funeral Home - West Bend
629 Cedar Street
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2301
Memories & Condolences
July 29, 2020
Her love and caring for her friends and family is our rememberance Bob & Sally
Bob Jahn
Friend
July 29, 2020
Sue was such a joy at Planet Fitness. She was always there with a smile, a hello and share stories with everyone. My deepest sympathy!!
Sue Chapman
Acquaintance
July 28, 2020
Have been a friend of Sue for many years, loved her church, One of the best huggers in the universe, always made my day. RIP, prayers, Love Rita
Rita Edmondson
Friend
July 28, 2020
You have my deepest sympathy. Have been friend of Sue for 80 years. Started with friendship in Kdg. & has continued.
Marolyn Kell
Friend
