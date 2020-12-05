1/1
Susan J. (Schultz) Arenz
{ "" }
Susan J. Arenz (nee Schultz)

Delafield - Susan J. Arenz (nee Schultz) of Delafield, WI, passed away peacefully at Angels Grace Hospice on November 30, 2020 at the age of 82.

Susan loved spending time with her grandchildren, caring for her dogs, working in her flower gardens, and taking care of her beautiful home.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years Dale, son Peter D. (Jodie) Arenz, daughter Deborah Sue Arenz (Carl Bellville), 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her sister Jocelyn "Nonie" Borgstrom, in-laws Don and Kay Muehling, nieces and nephews, and her current dog Remy.

She was preceded in death by her parents Stanley "Jim" and Edith Schultz (nee Katzner) and sister Genevieve "Dodo" Huelse.

At her request, there will not be services. A Celebration of Life may be held next year when it is safe to do so.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waukesha County Humane Society, Wisconsin Waterfowl Association or The Ruffed Grouse Society.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
