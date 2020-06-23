Susan J. "Sue" Roberts
Mukwonago - Passed away in her own home, surrounded by family on June 18, 2020 at the age of 78.Beloved wife of Lee for 23 years. Sweet and loving mother of Vicki (Dana) Hoppe, Lauren Kowalicki, Thomas Kowalicki, and Terrence Kowalicki. Step-mother of Jody (Scott) Strutz, and Erin (Ken) Gastrau. Proud and loving grandma of Andrew (Amie) Hoppe, Joseph (Sandra) Kowalicki, Shawn Hoppe, Keith Kowalicki, and Kevin Kowalicki. Step grandma of Amanda Leach, Michaela Leach, Jacob Leach, Abigail Gastrau, and Joshua Gastrau. Great-grandma of Vesper Hoppe, and Willow Kowalicki. Dear sister in-law of Sandra (Alan) Searing, and Sheran (Peter) Booth. Further survived by a niece Stephanie Searing (Rod), and nephew Jason (Natalie) Searing, their kids, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her son Timothy and her Parents Louis and Mabel Pagel.
Private family services will be held.
Sue's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Aurora Hospice, all of her caretakers for their exceptional care, and her special friend Evie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Dementia Society of America, in Sue's name, deeply appreciated.
Mukwonago - Passed away in her own home, surrounded by family on June 18, 2020 at the age of 78.Beloved wife of Lee for 23 years. Sweet and loving mother of Vicki (Dana) Hoppe, Lauren Kowalicki, Thomas Kowalicki, and Terrence Kowalicki. Step-mother of Jody (Scott) Strutz, and Erin (Ken) Gastrau. Proud and loving grandma of Andrew (Amie) Hoppe, Joseph (Sandra) Kowalicki, Shawn Hoppe, Keith Kowalicki, and Kevin Kowalicki. Step grandma of Amanda Leach, Michaela Leach, Jacob Leach, Abigail Gastrau, and Joshua Gastrau. Great-grandma of Vesper Hoppe, and Willow Kowalicki. Dear sister in-law of Sandra (Alan) Searing, and Sheran (Peter) Booth. Further survived by a niece Stephanie Searing (Rod), and nephew Jason (Natalie) Searing, their kids, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her son Timothy and her Parents Louis and Mabel Pagel.
Private family services will be held.
Sue's family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Aurora Hospice, all of her caretakers for their exceptional care, and her special friend Evie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Dementia Society of America, in Sue's name, deeply appreciated.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 23 to Jul. 1, 2020.