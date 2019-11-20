|
Susan J. Smith
Susan J. Smith, 86, died Monday, November 18, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She died peacefully surrounded by family. Susan was the adopted daughter of Robert and Esther Smith of Wauwatosa. She graduated from Wauwatosa East High School and the University of Wisconsin with a Masters of Fine Arts and an art teacher's certificate. She was an accomplished artist working in various media including oils, fabric, and pottery. She also enjoyed singing and was a choir member everywhere she lived. She is survived by two daughters, Lynn Wenger and Ann Lameka, her grandchildren Natalie Gronwall and Spencer Lameka and Christian, Connor and McKayla Wenger, her brother Lloyd Larson,and sisters Eileen Jahnke and Martha Devroy. She is predeceased by three of her children, Peter, Stephen and Mary Lameka and her brother Tom Long. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Parkinson's Research Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 23, 2019