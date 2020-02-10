Services
Milwaukee - (Nee Schreck). Also known as Susie Macaluso, passed away unexpectedly on February 10, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving mother of Jodi (Mark) Kresa and Michael Macaluso. Proud grandma of Nate. Fun sister of Thomas (Peg) Schreck and Mary (Ron) Dietz. Preceded in death by the love of her life Geno Macaluso. Further survived by nieces, nephews, many loved relatives and friends.

Susie loved to travel and she lived her life to the fullest everyday. After retiring from MPS she enjoyed spending her free time volunteering at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Max A Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Saturday, February 15 starting at 11AM until time of Memorial Service at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Milwaukee VA Medical Center (www.milwaukee.va.gov).

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
