Susan "Susie" (Heth) Jaworski
Oakwood Hills, IL - Susan "Susie" (Heth) Jaworski of Oakwood Hills, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She lost her brave battle with ALS, but she left this world as she wished: peacefully in her sleep at home.
Susie was born September 1, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Her sense of fun and adventure led her to 40-year career as a flight attendant with American Airlines based out of Chicago. That career helped her find her life partner, too. Her husband, Jay, said that soon after they met, Susie started wearing a t-shirt proclaiming, "Marry Me, Fly Free." That was classic Susie, but he quickly got the hint. Susie and Jay were married 39 wonderful years.
Susie was well known for her sense of humor, her infectious smile, and her amazing ability to make people feel incredibly special. Everyone remembers Susie's stories, which kept people smiling for days and weeks after. Wine glass in hand, she was the center of every party. She organized epic vacations and gatherings for her friends and loved ones like the Super Bowl party of 1996 (graciously cheering the Packers along with her extended family despite being a Bears' fan) and the balloon toss at the annual family picnic in West Bend, Wisconsin. A sheer joy to be around and always there for her loved ones, the world is less bright without her in it.
She is survived by her husband, Jay; her sister, Debbie; brothers-in-law; sisters in law; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and so many wonderful friends and colleagues; and her darling little dog, Buddy.
She donated her brain to science, specifically to Northwestern Hospital ALS Division. Instead of a viewing or a memorial, she wanted a party with her friends. Jay was considering a date in September, which would have coincided with Susie's birthday; however, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions the date will be determined when it is safe for family, friends, colleagues, and neighbors to gather.
In lieu of cards or flowers, please make a donation to either LES TURNER ALS FONDATION https://lesturnerals.org/
OR ANSWER ALS. https://www.answerals.org/
in Susie's name.
Her wish for everyone is to be kind. "Life isn't always about where the road leads. It's about the good friends who make the ride worthwhile."
For online condolences visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 815-459-3411 for information.