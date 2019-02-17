Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Baranoucky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jean Baranoucky

Notice Condolences Flowers

Susan Jean Baranoucky Notice
Baranoucky, Susan Jean Susan Jean Baranoucky (Bach), age 74, found peace on January, 29, 2019. She was born July 27, 1944, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Theodore and Audrey (LeDain) Bach. She is survived by four wonderful children: Christine; Julie (Jeff) Steffen; Amy; and Thomas (Meghan). She is also survived by three incredible grandchildren: Stella, Oliver and Lily. No service was held. Memorials may be made to the Milwaukee Humane Society or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.