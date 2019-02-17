|
|
Baranoucky, Susan Jean Susan Jean Baranoucky (Bach), age 74, found peace on January, 29, 2019. She was born July 27, 1944, in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Theodore and Audrey (LeDain) Bach. She is survived by four wonderful children: Christine; Julie (Jeff) Steffen; Amy; and Thomas (Meghan). She is also survived by three incredible grandchildren: Stella, Oliver and Lily. No service was held. Memorials may be made to the Milwaukee Humane Society or Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 17, 2019