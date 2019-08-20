|
Criss, Susan Jean (Nee Coppersmith) Susan Jean Criss (nee Coppersmith) was born to eternal life on July 29th 2019. Born May 24th 1952. The wife of Robert Criss, mother of Kimberly Criss, Jenna Criss Walhig, And stepmother of Nicholas Criss. Grandmother of Jules and Olivia, Sister of Barbara Rodebush, Mary Jo Kirkish, Ann Santistevan, Jeff Coppersmith, and Karen DeQuardo. memorial to be held at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church. n59 w22476 Silver Spring dr, Sussex Wi. 53089 on August 29th between 4 p.m.and 6 p.m. Family request donations to Banner M D Anderson Cancer research in Gilbert Arizona instead of flowers. Susie may you rest in peace. We love you.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2019