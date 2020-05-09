Susan Jean Kosmo
McFarland - Susan Jean Kosmo, age 73, of McFarland, passed away on Wednesday, May 6th, 2020 surrounded by her family and the caring staff at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Sue was born in Milwaukee on October 6th, 1946 to George and Irene (Ondrejech) Simon. She grew up in West Allis with her parents and younger brother Mark. Sue graduated from Mercy High School and later received a bachelor's degree in psychology from UW-Milwaukee and master's degrees in behavioral studies & counseling and accounting from UW-Madison. Throughout her career, Sue held several roles, eventually retiring from Wisconsin Power & Light Company as an Assistant Controller in 2000.
Sue met the love of her life, Richard Glenn Kosmo, in graduate school. Sue and Dick were married on May 3rd, 1969 at St. Alloysius Catholic Church in West Allis. Sue was a loving and thoughtful mother and grandmother to two daughters and four grandchildren Karen (Dennis) Schwedrsky, Emma and Nadia; and Tanya (Matt) Lancaster, Henry and Grace. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her husband, brother, children and grandchildren. Sue cherished the time and experiences she had with her family.
Traveling was also a rewarding and enriching part of Sue's life. She enjoyed meeting new people and discovering new places, but also appreciated returning to old haunts and good friends. Beyond traveling and spending time with family, Sue had a passion for reading. She hosted and participated in several book clubs where she treasured good stories and deep friendships. Sue also took pride in serving her community whether it was as a member of the McFarland School board or fundraising for the E.D. Locke Public Library.
It is impossible to sum up a life in a few words, but Sue's strength, resilience and vibrance will be reflected every day in the accomplishments, adventures, laughter, and love of her grandchildren.
A private service with the will be held in the coming days and a traditional funeral service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
5801 Highway 51 McFarland
(608) 838-0655
Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2020.