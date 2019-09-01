|
Susan Jo Matty
Milwaukee - Matty, Susan Jo (Nee Robinson) passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, age 76 years. Beloved wife for 40 years of Ron. Loving mom of Eric (Linda) Swiatczak, Christopher and Randy (Connie) Matty. Proud grandma of Amanda (Shaun), Kevin (Lisa), Jeremy and Sean. Dear great-grandma of Iyla. Cora and Jace. Further survived by brothers, other family, many friends and her "pal", Mattie.
Susan was a retiree of the Allen Bradley Company, a member of Oelschlaeger Dallman Post 434, American Legion-Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Milwaukee Moose Lodge No. 49. She traveled the world extensively including Europe, the Caribbean and many more. Susan was always willing to lend a hand, especially to her neighbors and she will be sorely missed. A heartfelt thank you to Melinda and the other angels, the help you gave was so appreciated and the support and advice unparalleled.
Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 4:00-6:00 PM. Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Additional services on Saturday, September 7, 11AM-1 PM at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home, 801 George St., Crivitz, WI. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019