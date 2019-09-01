Services
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
715-854-7460
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Rhodes-Charapata Crivitz - Crivitz
801 George Street
Crivitz, WI 54114
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Matty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Jo Matty

Send Flowers
Susan Jo Matty Notice
Susan Jo Matty

Milwaukee - Matty, Susan Jo (Nee Robinson) passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019, age 76 years. Beloved wife for 40 years of Ron. Loving mom of Eric (Linda) Swiatczak, Christopher and Randy (Connie) Matty. Proud grandma of Amanda (Shaun), Kevin (Lisa), Jeremy and Sean. Dear great-grandma of Iyla. Cora and Jace. Further survived by brothers, other family, many friends and her "pal", Mattie.

Susan was a retiree of the Allen Bradley Company, a member of Oelschlaeger Dallman Post 434, American Legion-Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Milwaukee Moose Lodge No. 49. She traveled the world extensively including Europe, the Caribbean and many more. Susan was always willing to lend a hand, especially to her neighbors and she will be sorely missed. A heartfelt thank you to Melinda and the other angels, the help you gave was so appreciated and the support and advice unparalleled.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 4:00-6:00 PM. Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. Additional services on Saturday, September 7, 11AM-1 PM at the Rhodes Charapata Funeral Home, 801 George St., Crivitz, WI. Inurnment St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Hunger Task Force of Milwaukee.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline