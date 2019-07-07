Resources
Bohl, Susan K. (Nee Faust) Age 67. Found peace on July 2, 2019 while surrounded by her devoted family. Loving mother of Lisa Topash, James (Calleen), and Jennifer (Scott) Ivanoski. Proud grandmother of Lauren, Alex, Emma, Anandah, Audrey, and Alyssa. Further survived by her caring and devoted former spouse, Jim, sister-in-law, Carol Steliga, beloved cat, Moosie, and other relatives and friends. Private family memorial. Donations to Elmbrook Humane Society in Susan's memory would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 7, 2019
