Susan K. Hansen
- - Passed to Eternal Life Thursday, September 5, 2019, age 73 years. Good and loving friend of Robert Mehle. Sister of Gregory Hansen and Elizabeth Pauli. Also survived by other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home (West Allis) 2PM until time of Eastern Star Service at 5PM, followed by a Religious Service. Private interment St. Matthias Cemetery. Member of Order of Eastern Star Chapters Golden Rule #194 and Wauwatosa #219, Amrath, True Kindred, Daughters of the Nile, Tripoli Ladies Auxillary and Fox Point Lutheran Church. Retired employee of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Tripoli Transportation Fund appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019