|
|
Susan Kay Cronce
New Berlin - (nee Hibbard) Passed away February 24, 2020, age 60 years. Survived by Richard, her devoted husband of forty years. Beloved sister of Nancy (Louis) Melamed. Also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, February 28, 2020 from 3:00 pm until 3:45 pm followed by a memorial service at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home (10210 W. Lincoln Avenue, West Allis). Private interment at Highland Memorial Park. Susan's intelligence, thoughtfulness and positive outlook caused those around her to strive to be better people. Donations are appreciated and can be made to the following organizations that meant so much to her: of Wisconsin and Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS).
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 26, 2020