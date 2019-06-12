|
|
Rusch, Susan Kay Born in Merrill, WI. June 13, 1947 to Daniel and Lavine (nee Huehnerfuss) Rusch. Passed on June 9, 2019. Mother of Jennifer (Gary) Lenda and Jason Mueller. Grandmother of Kaitlin Hope and Jack Thomas. Sister of Edith, Thom (Crystal) and the late Mia Rusch. Susan earned her Bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and Masters degree from Cardinal Stritch. She was a special education teacher and learning disabilities teacher for 27 Years. Susan was a devoted grandmother and outstanding cook. She adored her children and grandchildren, they were her life. Cooking a fabulous meal, making you laugh and a good book brought her joy. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of Susan's life will take place at Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, Friday June 14, 4 PM - 6 PM. Remembrances and eulogies at 6 PM. Memorial donation can be made to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019