Services
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
(414) 427-0707
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
8910 West Drexel Avenue
Franklin, WI 53132
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Rusch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Kay Rusch


1947 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Susan Kay Rusch Notice
Rusch, Susan Kay Born in Merrill, WI. June 13, 1947 to Daniel and Lavine (nee Huehnerfuss) Rusch. Passed on June 9, 2019. Mother of Jennifer (Gary) Lenda and Jason Mueller. Grandmother of Kaitlin Hope and Jack Thomas. Sister of Edith, Thom (Crystal) and the late Mia Rusch. Susan earned her Bachelors degree from the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire and Masters degree from Cardinal Stritch. She was a special education teacher and learning disabilities teacher for 27 Years. Susan was a devoted grandmother and outstanding cook. She adored her children and grandchildren, they were her life. Cooking a fabulous meal, making you laugh and a good book brought her joy. She will be greatly missed. A celebration of Susan's life will take place at Max Sass Funeral Home, Mission Hills Chapel, Friday June 14, 4 PM - 6 PM. Remembrances and eulogies at 6 PM. Memorial donation can be made to the .

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Mission Hills Chapel
Download Now
jsonline