Ossanna, Susan L. (nee Walz) Passed away peacefully June 13, 2019, at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Duffy Ossanna. Loving mom of Dean (Peggy) Ossanna, Lee Ossanna and Jill (Dick ) Neils. Devoted nana to Gina (Frank Mathews) Ossanna, Ryan Ossanna, and Nova (Jason) Marin. Great grandmother to Alex, Mason, Nyah and Elliot. Further survived by many relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday August 7, 11:30 AM at Spring Creek Church, N35 W22000 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. Visitation at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Service at 11:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 16 to June 19, 2019
