|
|
Susan M. Benfer
Age 70 of Milwaukee, passed away at St. Luke's Hospital on February 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Sophie Benfer, James and Alwyn Gribben (biological parents); sisters LaVone Finney and Leila Weingart; and nephew, Leland Finney. Survived by four nieces, Claudia Ransom, Kathie Blanchette, Diane (Rick) Videkovich and Wendy (William) Bennewitz and three nephews, Kevin (Sandy) Finney, Mark Weingart and Bill Weingart. Loved by family, good friends and neighbors. Vistation will be on Sat., March 14, 2020, at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfied, WI from 2 p.m. followed by Memorial Service at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the family are greatly appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020