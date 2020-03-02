Resources
Susan M. Kenealy

Susan M. Kenealy Notice
Susan M. Kenealy

Milwaukee - December 29, 2019 age 67 years. Survived by loving husband Kenneth Schmidt, brother Donald Kenealy, sister Kay Kenealy (Ned Smiri), stepson Even Schmidt, other family and friends. Preceded in death by brother David Kenealy.

Sue's brain was donated to the Froedtert Brain Bank to further research into treatment of glioblastomas.

Celebration of life Saturday, March 21, 1-4PM at The CelticMKE Center (formerly the Irish Fest Center), 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwautosa, WI 53213. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hope House of Milwaukee or CelticMKE

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
