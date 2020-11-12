1/
Susan M. (Holter) Kurth
Susan M. Kurth (nee Holter)

Wauwatosa - Passed to Eternal Life, Monday, November 09, 2020, age 65 years. Beloved wife of William Sr. Loving mother of Dawn (Tim ) Frieseke, Anthony (Angie) Kurth, William Jr. (Jeanie) Kurth and Adrienne Kurth-Albert. Dear grandmother of Tyler Frieseke, Johnathan Elsner, Sofia Whelan and Vinnie Hartley. Sister of Thomas (Nancy) Holter, the late Janet (Gordon) Korb and sister-in-law of Mary Jane (Richard) Ghainer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers
NOV
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
