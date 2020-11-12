Susan M. Kurth (nee Holter)
Wauwatosa - Passed to Eternal Life, Monday, November 09, 2020, age 65 years. Beloved wife of William Sr. Loving mother of Dawn (Tim ) Frieseke, Anthony (Angie) Kurth, William Jr. (Jeanie) Kurth and Adrienne Kurth-Albert. Dear grandmother of Tyler Frieseke, Johnathan Elsner, Sofia Whelan and Vinnie Hartley. Sister of Thomas (Nancy) Holter, the late Janet (Gordon) Korb and sister-in-law of Mary Jane (Richard) Ghainer. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers 10 AM until time of Funeral Service at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Cancer Society
appreciated.