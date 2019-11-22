|
|
Susan M. Mazzoni
(nee Duellman) passed away on November 21, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved wife of Hal. Loving mother of Sharon (John Riggins), Kurt (Chris), Craig, and Jason (Debby). Proud grandmother of Robin, Kurstin, Brooke, Ashley, Kurtis, Jessie, Sarah, Addison, and Brayden. Great-grandmother of Spencer, Elyjah, Kylie, and Taylor. Sister of Charles Duellman, Thomas (Laurie) Duellman, Dennis (Sue) Duellman, Jean Duellman, Bruce (Jody) Duellman, and Timothy (Laura) Duellman. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Marcella (nee Holschbach) Duellman; her brother, Richard Sr.; and her granddaughter, Nicole. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Divine Mercy Catholic Church (800 Marquette Ave., So. Milwaukee) from 9:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial at church on Tuesday at 11:00AM. Interment at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019