Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:30 PM
Dousman - Found Eternal Peace on September 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at the age of 65. Loving and devoted wife of Robert Sciortino for 39 years. Cherished mother of Andrea (Bill) Ryerson, Christina Sciortino (Fiancé Eric Van Beck) and Anthony Sciortino. Proud nana of Lily, Lexie, Liam and Lucas. Also survived by other relatives and many special friends.

Visitation Friday, October 4 at the HARDER FUNERAL HOME from 10:30 AM until 12:15 PM with a time of remembrance at 12:30 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
