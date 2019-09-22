|
Susan M. Zoellner
Muskego - (nee Plumley) Born to eternal life Monday, September 2, 2019, age 69. Survived by loving husband of 22 years, Erhard Zoellner, daughter Dawn (Ken) Werner, brothers Daniel and Craig Plumley, and a host of devoted family and friends.
Memorial Gathering on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Highlands Church, 11530 W. Layton Ave. Greenfield, WI 53228 from 10am - 12Noon with a Memorial Service and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Highlands Church or appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019