Max A Sass & Sons Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Highlands Church
11530 W. Layton Ave.
Greenfield, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
12:00 PM
Highlands Church
11530 W. Layton Ave.
Greenfield, WI
Susan M. Zoellner

Susan M. Zoellner Notice
Susan M. Zoellner

Muskego - (nee Plumley) Born to eternal life Monday, September 2, 2019, age 69. Survived by loving husband of 22 years, Erhard Zoellner, daughter Dawn (Ken) Werner, brothers Daniel and Craig Plumley, and a host of devoted family and friends.

Memorial Gathering on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Highlands Church, 11530 W. Layton Ave. Greenfield, WI 53228 from 10am - 12Noon with a Memorial Service and fellowship to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Highlands Church or appreciated.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
