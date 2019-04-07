Services
Hartson Funeral Home
11111 West Janesville Road
Hales Corners, WI 53130
(414) 425-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Cherubini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Margaret (Learmont) Cherubini

Notice Condolences Flowers

Susan Margaret (Learmont) Cherubini Notice
Cherubini, Susan Margaret (Nee Learmont) Found peace on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Raymond and mother of her fur baby Lulu. Dear daughter of the late Robert Kennedy and Thelma Mary Learmont. Survived by sisters Carolyn, Stephanie (Suleiman) and Sara/Sally; her mother-in-law Marcella and Aunt Mary. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Proud retiree of Northwestern Mutual after a successful 38-year career. In lieu of donations to the family, we kindly ask that you consider giving a charitable contribution in honor of Susan to either The or The . Memorial gathering at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Thursday, April 11th from 1 PM until the time of the service at 2 PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hartson Funeral Home
Download Now