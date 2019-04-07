|
|
Cherubini, Susan Margaret (Nee Learmont) Found peace on Saturday, March 30th, 2019 at the age of 68. Beloved wife of Raymond and mother of her fur baby Lulu. Dear daughter of the late Robert Kennedy and Thelma Mary Learmont. Survived by sisters Carolyn, Stephanie (Suleiman) and Sara/Sally; her mother-in-law Marcella and Aunt Mary. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends. Proud retiree of Northwestern Mutual after a successful 38-year career. In lieu of donations to the family, we kindly ask that you consider giving a charitable contribution in honor of Susan to either The or The . Memorial gathering at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Thursday, April 11th from 1 PM until the time of the service at 2 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019