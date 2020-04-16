|
|
Susan "Nana" Marie Paullin
(Nee Burgett) passed away after a long courageous battle of multiple health issues including cancer and heart disease on April 9, 2020 at age 68.
Susie was born on January 8, 1952 to Mary and David Burgett. She was married to her best friend, Richard "Papa", for 52 years and together they had 5 children, Richard Jr. (Chantel) Paullin, Jeffery Paullin, Bobby (Debby) Paullin, Mary (Mark) Adams, and Sherry (Kevin) Brown.
Nana devoted her life to her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchild. Everyone that stopped to visit Nana and Papa always felt welcomed. The great times and memories that were created there will always be cherished. She will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to her husband and four children Susie is survived by her sisters, Karen (Al) Johnson, Sharon Burgett, Linda Rodriguez, Brenda (Todd) Wildrick , her brother, David (Mary) Burgett, grandchildren, Kelly and James Paullin, Kailee Adams, Rebecca and Dakota Paullin, Justin (Jordan), Nate and Ryan Brown along with one great grandchild, Isabella Paullin.
The family would like to thank the Nurses and Doctors from Waukesha Memorial Hospital along with her granddaughter, nurse Kelly Paullin, who took such great care of Nana even in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. We appreciate all you do!!
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020