Susan Niven OsterMilwaukee - Susan Niven Oster passed away August 27. Class of Westton School '56 and Goucher College '60. She was an active docent at The Milwaukee Art Museum and an avid photographer. She is survived by her three children John H. Oster, Victoria W. Berggren and Susan Q. Van Winkle as well as four grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Tanya N. Oster and her sister Nancy Hoskins. Private services were held.